Badfish: A Tribute To Sublime To Perform At The State Theatre

Reggae rock band and Sublime cover band Badfish is coming to the State Theatre for its “Slowride Tour” tonight. The show will start at 8 p.m. with $18 for both general admission tickets and reserved balcony seating.

Sun Dried Vibes will open for Badfish — it shares Badfish’s reggae and rock style so it’s a perfect fit. Sun Dried Vibes has two albums out and has won awards like South Carolina’s Rock Band of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and Charlotte’s Best Local Band in 2012.

Badfish formed in 2001 and is based out of Rhode Island, where it played live shows consisting of Sublime’s music to fans of the band but were never able to see it due to the death of its lead singer Brad Nowell in 1996.

The band has done multiple national tours and has sold out venues like the House of Blues in multiple cities, the Toronto Opera House and the Starland Ballroom. In addition, it was nominated for Best Tribute Act in the Boston Music Awards.

Check out some of the Sublime tracks that Badfish has covered:

“Garden Grove” is off the album Sublime, released in 1996.

“Smoke Two Joints” is off the album 20th Century Masters-The Millennium Collection: The Best of Sublime, released in 2002.

Other popular acts have performed at the State Theatre like Rusted Root and Every Time I Die. You can find a full list of State Theatre events here.