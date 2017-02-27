Karoondinha Music Festival To Bring John Legend, Alessia Cara To Penn’s Cave This Summer

A new three-day music festival will bring artists like John Legend, Alessia Cara, and X Ambassadors to Centre Hall this summer. The first annual Karoondinha (pronounced ka-roon-din-ha) Festival will take place July 21-23, 2017 at Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park, about a 25-minute drive from State College.
Penn’s Cave features acres of sunflowers, trout fishing, off-road tours, and native wildlife like mountain lions, wolves, bison, bears, longhorn cattle, and bighorn sheep. The Seneca tribe named the land Karoondinha, which means “The Land of Shining Waters.”
Siblings Kaleena and Paul Rallis, who created the festival, grew up working at their family business — Penn’s Cave. After working in the entertainment industry, the duo wanted to bring a destination music and arts event back to Central Pennsylvania.
General admission and VIP passes go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at noon on the Karoondinha Festival’s website. General Admission 3-Day Passes start at $249, while VIP 3-Day Passes start at $599. This includes the music, Penn’s Cave off-roading tours, art installations, daily workshops, and “an unbeatable gourmet food experience,” according to a press release from the festival.
Karoodinha is also partnering with the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation, which celebrates Pennsylvania wildlife, and the Bestwick Foundation, which helps local families and individuals struggling with cancer or other hardships.
More than 80 artist will perform at the multi-stage camping festival. Further acts will be announced in the coming weeks, but you can see a complete list of those confirmed so far below:
John Legend
Odesza
The Roots
Chromeo
Alessia Cara
X Ambassadors
Needtobreathe
Maren Morris
St. Lucia
Daya
AlunaGeorge
Jon Bellion
Watsky
Marian Hill
Misterwives
Jacob Collier
Mavis Staples
PVRIS
Coin
Olivia Holt
Colony House
Jordan Fisher
The Griswolds
Caveman
Drake White and the Big Fire
Dreamers
Morgan James
Ripe
Wild Child
Chukwudi Hodge
Lawrence
City of the Sun
Andy Allo
Spencer Ludwig
Syncopated Ladies
Shy Girls
Mikaela Davis
Sarah Reich
Little Hurricane
Tall Heights
Fasho
Savoir Adore
Mail The Horse
Welshly Arms
Alaman
Harts
Lemont
Bad Bad Hats
Busty and the Bass
Hollis Brown
