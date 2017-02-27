Karoondinha Music Festival To Bring John Legend, Alessia Cara To Penn’s Cave This Summer

A new three-day music festival will bring artists like John Legend, Alessia Cara, and X Ambassadors to Centre Hall this summer. The first annual Karoondinha (pronounced ka-roon-din-ha) Festival will take place July 21-23, 2017 at Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park, about a 25-minute drive from State College.

Penn’s Cave features acres of sunflowers, trout fishing, off-road tours, and native wildlife like mountain lions, wolves, bison, bears, longhorn cattle, and bighorn sheep. The Seneca tribe named the land Karoondinha, which means “The Land of Shining Waters.”

Siblings Kaleena and Paul Rallis, who created the festival, grew up working at their family business — Penn’s Cave. After working in the entertainment industry, the duo wanted to bring a destination music and arts event back to Central Pennsylvania.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at noon on the Karoondinha Festival’s website. General Admission 3-Day Passes start at $249, while VIP 3-Day Passes start at $599. This includes the music, Penn’s Cave off-roading tours, art installations, daily workshops, and “an unbeatable gourmet food experience,” according to a press release from the festival.

Karoodinha is also partnering with the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation, which celebrates Pennsylvania wildlife, and the Bestwick Foundation, which helps local families and individuals struggling with cancer or other hardships.

More than 80 artist will perform at the multi-stage camping festival. Further acts will be announced in the coming weeks, but you can see a complete list of those confirmed so far below:

John Legend

Odesza

The Roots

Chromeo

Alessia Cara

X Ambassadors

Needtobreathe

Maren Morris

St. Lucia

Daya

AlunaGeorge

Jon Bellion

Watsky

Marian Hill

Misterwives

Jacob Collier

Mavis Staples

PVRIS

Coin

Olivia Holt

Colony House

Jordan Fisher

The Griswolds

Caveman

Drake White and the Big Fire

Dreamers

Morgan James

Ripe

Wild Child

Chukwudi Hodge

Lawrence

City of the Sun

Andy Allo

Spencer Ludwig

Syncopated Ladies

Shy Girls

Mikaela Davis

Sarah Reich

Little Hurricane

Tall Heights

Fasho

Savoir Adore

Mail The Horse

Welshly Arms

Alaman

Harts

Lemont

Bad Bad Hats

Busty and the Bass

Hollis Brown