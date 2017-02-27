Lady Lions Star Teniya Page Named To All-Big Ten First Team

Penn State sophomore guard Teniya Page cracked a spot on both the media and coaches’ All-Big Ten first team on Monday, announced live on BTN.

The team’s star out of Chicago earned a place in the first team during the 2016-17 season after securing spots in both the All-Big Ten second team and freshmen team last season. She averages a team-high 19.4 points and has led the Lady Lions in scoring in eight of the last 10 games.

“Nothing surprises me with Teniya,” Penn State coach Coquese Washington said earlier this season. “She’s a competitor and she likes to win. She has taken the responsibility on her shoulders of leading this team. She comes into every game and she understands that she has to set the bar high for herself and for her teammates.”

Also listed among the Big Ten honorees is Kaliyah Mitchell. The senior forward was named as an honorable mention from the media’s list after leading the team in rebounds and posting three double-doubles this season. This is her first All-Conference honor.

Sophomore guard out of Pittsburgh Sarah McMurtry is listed as a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree for the second-straight season.