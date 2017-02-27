[Photo Story] Aaron Maybin Displays Artistic Mastery With Robeson Center Gallery

Aaron Maybin was a very productive football player during his days in Happy Valley and at the NFL level. But perhaps his most powerful impact came after he hung up his cleats for good. Maybin is sharing his powerful perception of the world through his artistic expressions while encouraging honest thought and dialogue.
Maybin’s gallery opened up in the expanded Robeson Center and will be on display until early April.
A message of unity in the midst of days where hatred and separation is becoming more and more common.
The image of a young black male and the reality of police injustice around him. The fists represent unity and self-worth. Two things that are vital but aren’t always reinforced in minds of the youth within inner city communities.
The infamous ” Grab them by the pussy” line created uproar across the nation during the 2016 Election.
Inspired by lyrics from rapper J. Cole’s song “January 28th,” that read as follows: “What’s the price for a black man’s life? I check the toe tag, not one zero in sight. I turn the TV on, not one hero in sight, unless he dribbles or he fiddles with mics.”
A young black male who has every reason to give up. He always keeps in mind that he is a king who has to fight in order to survive societal injustices.
Encouraging a mindset to be yourself and not what others want you to be.
“CAN YOU HEAR ME, CAN YOU FEEL MY PAIN, CAN YOU SEE MY STRUGGLE, I REFUSE TO BE IGNORED?!”
Arming the masses with knowledge through art…
Does she realize how beautiful she is?