UPUA To Provide Free Test Prep Books This Week

UPUA will hand out free test preparation books to students on the first floor of the HUB this week with The Princeton Review. It’s never too early to start preparing for graduate exams, so you can stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up your own copy. New batches of books will be available each day at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m

Test Prep Week books will be available on the GMAT, LSAT, GRE, MCAT, and Barron’s Engineering. UPUA recently voted to include these engineering books for students who need to pass the Fundamentals of Engineering exam to become licensed.

The Princeton Review will also host free practice exam sessions throughout the week. Locations will be determined based on student registration.

GRE — Monday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m.

GMAT — Monday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m.

LSAT — Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the UPUA website.