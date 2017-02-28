Northeast Amazon Web Services Outage Cripples Canvas, GroupMe Web, Various Other Apps

[Update, 4:24 p.m.] GroupMe web is functioning. Canvas has become fully-functioning for some, while it’s still not working for others.

[Update, 4:01 p.m.]: Canvas has moved from service disruption state to degraded performance. GroupMe (in web form) is still down.

A couple of hours ago, Amazon Web Services (AWS) started experiencing increased error rates across its servers in the Northeast. According to Amazon’s AWS Health Dashboard, it is experiencing “high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1.” AWS is one of the most popular cloud platforms for developers and companies to run their applications on, and the current outage is why you’re having trouble accessing Canvas among other apps.

ITS announced that Canvas had been crippled by the AWS outage at 1:38 p.m. At 3:20 p.m., it released a status update saying its team has, “Implemented a temporary change to ensure tools and apps not hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) are still accessible to those that are able to access Canvas, which is an improvement to the complete service disruption we have had since 10:37 a.m. MST.” Still, many users aren’t even able to access Canvas.

For those experiencing issues with Canvas — you can keep an eye on updates here on the unexpected outage: https://t.co/WcIDcKngHK — Penn State (@penn_state) February 28, 2017

This outage has impacted applications that rely on the popular platform-as-a-service company Heroku. As a result, the web form of GroupMe is currently out. Other websites impacted include Business Insider, Slack, and Giphy. We’ll provide updates about Canvas’ accessibility as they become available.