The Most Meme-able Paintings At The Palmer Museum Of Art: Round Two

Last year, we went exploring through the Palmer Museum of Art for the most meme-worthy paintings we could find. We were pleasantly surprised to find plenty of pieces that seemed to reflect student life at Penn State.
2017 has already been a year of hilarious memes, so we went back to the Palmer Museum and created more Penn State-style memes to keep up with the times. All of the art you see in this round is displayed in the upstairs section of the museum.
Here’s the second round of the most meme-able paintings (and one sculpture) at the Palmer Museum of Art.
Working Horse, Hauling
Artist: Kate Javens
Year: 1994
We were all this horse trudging up the Shortlidge hill on that icy day.
Dutch Interior
Artist: Walter McEwan
Year: 1886
“Quilt-making and chill?”
The Little Coat and Fur Shop
Artist: Kenneth Hayes Miller
Year: 1931
Dinner’s on me tonight. Money is of no object!
Bacchante and Infant Faun
Artist: Frederick William MacMonnies
Year: 1894
Just wait until you see them tomorrow morning.
Summer Idyll (Fleur de Luce)
Artist: Henry Siddons Mowbray
Year: Not listed
Enjoy the weather with some frisbee, a good book, and a solid hour of flower harvesting.
The Dance
Artist: Thomas Bangs Thorpe
Year: 1833
‘Tis lit.
Rose and Blue
Artist: William McGregor Paxton
Year: 1913
Every girl knows the perfect going-out outfit takes time to assemble.
Girl Reading
Artist: Edmund Tarbell
Year: 1909
*opens textbook* “Did we even learn this?”
