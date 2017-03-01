Two Door Cinema Club To Headline Movin’ On 2017

Movin’ On just announced its lineup for the 2017 festival, unveiling this year’s headliners and supporting acts once again through a video on the organization’s website.

Though we weren’t not sure it tops last year’s headliner in Walk the Moon, Movin’ On arranged another exciting lineup of artists for this year’s festival. Two Door Cinema Club will headline the concert after acts Love and Theft, Clean Bandit, D.R.A.M., and All Time Low.

Movin’ On will kick off April 28 at the IM Fields. This year’s festival will also include other activities like snacks and moon bounces. If you’re lucky, you might even score a pair of UPUA-branded sunglasses.

Here’s your briefing on what you can expect from this year’s lineup.

Two Door Cinema Club

Though we haven’t heard much from Two Door Cinema Club lately, the band released its third studio album Gameshow in October 2016. If the name sounds vaguely familiar, you might remember the band’s single “Something Good Can Work” from 2010. The Irish indie rock band has also performed at festivals like Bonnaroo. Like we said, it’s not Walk the Moon, but at least we can live our middle school angst dreams through All Time Low.

All Time Low

All Time Low brings a little middle school nostalgia to this year’s lineup. Established in Baltimore in 2003, the pop punk band boasts classics like “Dear Maria, Count Me In,” “Weightless,” and “Remembering Sunday.” Frontman Alex Gaskarth will definitely take us back to our angstiest days, but the group hasn’t stopped making music since. The band will release a new album, Last Young Renegade, June 2.

D.R.A.M.

You might not know rapper Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith (aka D.R.A.M.) by name, but chances are you dance along to his smash hit Broccoli ft. Lil Yachty. His stage name stands for “Does. Real. Ass. Music,” and his careless vibe will balance out some of the more serious rockers in the lineup. His debut album, Big Baby D.R.A.M., peaked at 19 on the U.S. charts.

Love and Theft

If you’re looking forward to county fair season, you might be excited to see popular fair artist Love and Theft on this year’s Movin’ On lineup. You can love or hate country music, but this only makes sense in the middle of Central Pennsylvania. “Angel Eyes” is the group’s claim to fame, quickly rising to the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit is ushering in the electronic dance scene to the lineup. The British group has cracked the American charts with singles “Rather Be,” “Rockabye,” and “Real Love” – incorporating performers like Jess Glynne and Sean Paul. With classical crossover styles infused with its electropop roots, Clean Bandit will switch it up a bit from the rest of the performers ready to take the stage at this year’s Movin’ On festival.

Get pumped up for Movin’ On 2017 with our playlist of the artists slated to perform: