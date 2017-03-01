University Police In Search Of HUB Laptop Thief

University Police are investigating a laptop theft that occurred by the food court of the HUB sometime between 2:15 p.m. and 2:25 p.m. on Monday, February 27.

Penn State officers are trying to identify a man, pictured below from security footage, seen taking the laptop while it was left unattended for a short span of time by the owner. While it’s not uncommon for those in the HUB to leave personal belongings temporarily, police urge those in the community not to do so for any period of time in light of this incident.

Anyone with information should contact Penn State University Police at (814) 863-1111 or can submit a tip via email to [email protected]. Providing information that leads to an arrest may make you eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 from Centre County Crime Stoppers.