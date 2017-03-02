State Patty’s Weekend Crime Down Slightly From Last Year

The State College Police Department finally released a statistical summary of the crime reported last weekend during State Patty’s Day. From combined data with the State College and Penn State police, “total cases” is down 16.8 percent, while “total crime” is down just 8.2 percent compared to 2016.

Despite only a slight drop this year (likely because of the bad weather, if we had to guess), the numbers are nowhere close to those of State Patty’s Day in its prime, from 2011 to 2012 and even 2013.

“I think initially when [State Patty’s Day] started there was a tremendous spike and then it has come down some,” State College Police Officer Fishel said. “It’s the event that takes place on a weekend it normally wouldn’t take place, it taxes our services. Had we not been prepared, I don’t think we would’ve had enough officers working…for the number of calls.”

Though it’s clear State Patty’s Day has declined since its hay day, crime reported has increased over the past two years compared to 2014 and 2015, when the Penn State and State College communities tried their best to oust the holiday by paying bars to close. Even with rainy weather and a ban on fraternity socials, it’s clear Penn Staters will find a way to party — in honor of State Patrick, of course.

Here’s a visual summary of the statistics presented by the police in a press release. All data is from noon Friday, February 24 to noon Sunday, February 26.

Total Crime/Ordinance Reported

Total crime/ordinance reported, as mentioned above, decreased 8.2 percent from 2016 and 48.2 percent from 2011.

Arrests/Citations

Arrests/citations increased 12.6 percent from 2016, but decreased 57.6 percent from 2011.

DUI Arrests

DUI arrests increased 75 percent from 2016, but decreased 65 percent from 2011.

Alcohol Cases at Mt. Nittany Medical Center

Alcohol cases at Mt. Nittany Medical Center dropped 18.5 percent from 2016. Data was not available for 2011.

Total Calls for Service

Total calls for service to the two police departments dropped 7.1 percent from 2016 and 28.2 percent from 2011.

Total Cases

Total cases handled by the police dropped 16.8 percent from 2016 and 46.3 percent from 2011.