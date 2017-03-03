Campus Recreation Changes Building Swipe-In Policies

Campus Recreation will change building entrance policies over the course of this semester to comply with Penn State administrative policy AD73. Visitors will be required to swipe a Penn State ID card when entering buildings (not just to enter members areas like the fitness center).

Beginning March 13, Campus Rec will staff desks at all entrances to Rec Hall. The White Building and McCoy Natatorium will follow suite beginning May 8. Visitors won’t encounter major changes, but students, faculty, and staff should have their Penn State IDs ready when they enter these buildings.

Community members who don’t have Penn State IDs will still be able to access the buildings, but will need to register at the desk for a temporary access card, which will be issued at no cost. However, anyone under the age of 18 will not be able to enter any of the buildings unless the individual is a Penn State student or is enrolled in a Penn State program like swimming lessons or a sports camp.

“These changes are part of a larger initiative to take a holistic look at our campus recreation facilities and memberships to ensure we are offering the best recreational experience to our students,” Campus Recreation Assistant Director Josh Davis said in a press release. “In the future, we hope to adopt a community membership arrangement, which has been standard practice at many of our peer institutions, so that we may continue to serve the State College community.”