ESPN To Broadcast Every Session of NCAA Wrestling Championships

After the NWCA Championship Dual went unwatched following a technical failure by FloWrestling, all rounds of the NCAA Championships will be broadcast live on either ESPN or ESPNU for the first time ever as announced in a press release on Thursday.

The Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night sessions will all be broadcast in prime time on ESPN.

For the fourth year in a row, every match of the national tournament will be streamed on ESPN3 and viewers will be able to watch multiple bouts at once. That online streaming will complement an NFL RedZone-style television broadcast where coverage will rotate among up to eight mats and also feature windows showing multiple matches at once.

With the new coverage plan, Penn State fans can watch every step of the Nittany Lions’s quest for their sixth national title in seven years.

The broadcast schedule will go as follows:

Thursday, March 16

12:00 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

First Round

ESPNU

7:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Second Round

ESPN

Friday, March 17

11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals

ESPNU

8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Semifinals

ESPN

Saturday, March 18

11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m.

Medal Round

ESPNU

8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Finals

ESPN

This weekend’s Big Ten Championships will also be shown on BTN2Go, with Sunday’s finals shown live on BTN at 3 p.m.