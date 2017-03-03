Penn State Capital Day Registration Now Open

Student registration is now open for Penn State Capital Day, an annual event when students travel to the Pennsylvania Capitol Building in Harrisburg to meet with state legislators and advocate for legislation important to Penn State. This year’s Capital Day will be held Wednesday, March 22, organized by UPUA in partnership with CCSG, GPSA, the Penn State Grassroots Network, and the Office of Governmental Relations.

“Penn State currently has the third highest in-state tuition in the nation and a major reason is because we are very underfunded by our state in comparison to other similar institutions,” UPUA Governmental Affairs Chair Shawn Bengali said. “At this event, all students that are attending will have the opportunity to meet with legislators and attend a rally in the Capitol Building’s main rotunda.”

Students will meet with their own legislators throughout the day to discuss these important issues like state appropriations for Penn State. The day will culminate in the “Rally in the Rotunda” with all attendees.