Jordan, Geisinger To Face Off For UPUA President

The University Park Undergraduate Association announced the names of the candidates running for the 12th assembly this evening, including two executive tickets of UPUA veterans. Though the candidates have officially been announced, no ticket (executive or otherwise) is able to begin campaigning until the Monday after Spring Break (March 13).
Elections for the 12th Assembly will take place on March 29, but there will be plenty of opportunities to meet the candidates before then. But for now, here’s a look at who’s running and a little more information about the executive tickets.
Katie Jordan and Alex Shockley
Current Vice President Katie Jordan headlines one presidential ticket alongside running mate and current Speaker of the Assembly and College of HHD Representative Alex Shockley. Jordan, a junior, served on Freshmen Council before being elected an At-Large Representative her sophomore year. Shockley, also a junior, served on Freshmen Council and was elected as the College of HHD Rep. his sophomore year, and also served as the Facilities Chair of the 10th Assembly.
Samantha Geisinger and Jorge Zurita-Coronado
Samantha Geisinger and Jorge Zurita-Coronado are also both juniors who started their envoy into UPUA as members of the Freshman Council. Headliner Geisinger is the current Eberly College of Science Rep as well as the 11th Assembly’s Academic Affairs Chair. She also served as the Eberly Rep her sophomore year. Zurita-Coronado has been an At-Large Rep for the last two years.
There are also 33 students running for the 20 available At-Large seats, which is up from only 22 who ran for the 20 seats last year. Additionally, there is one seat available for each academic college, though most colleges only have one student running.
At-Large Representatives
- Alexander Frederick
- Andrew George
- Andrew Uhring
- Anthony Stem
- Anthony Zarzycki
- Ben Cutler
- Bhavin Shah
- Brad Edwards
- Brent Rice
- Chris Chavez
- Cody Heaton
- Courtney Hummel
- Fanta Conde
- Fernando Mendez
- Grant Flagler
- Helia Hosseinpour
- Isaac Will
- Jake Springer
- Johnna Purcell
- Jordan Kalinowski
- Julius Holbert
- Katierose Epstein
- Kyleigh Higie
- Madisyn Lloyd
- Reagan McCarthy
- Robert Griggs
- Sean Kyle Reilly
- Sophie Haiman
- Spencer Davis
- Thomas Beeby
- Tomas Sanchez
- Tyler Akers
- Zach Robinson
Academic Representatives
Agricultural Science
Bradley Garrett
Arts and Architecture
Andrew Ahr
Communication
Laura McKinney
Division of Undergraduate Studies
William Dunn
Education
Laney Coull
Earth & Mineral Sciences
Sam Anawalt
Peter Rinehart
Engineering
Grant Worley
Vansh Prabhu
Information Science and Technology
Chelsea Wood
Liberal Arts
Rachel Harrison
Schreyer Honors College
Nick Karafilis
Smeal College of Business
Daniel Terek
Mark Sideck
Nursing
George Samuel
Health and Human Development
**No candidates running
- Total: 0