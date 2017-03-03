Jordan, Geisinger To Face Off For UPUA President

The University Park Undergraduate Association announced the names of the candidates running for the 12th assembly this evening, including two executive tickets of UPUA veterans. Though the candidates have officially been announced, no ticket (executive or otherwise) is able to begin campaigning until the Monday after Spring Break (March 13).

Elections for the 12th Assembly will take place on March 29, but there will be plenty of opportunities to meet the candidates before then. But for now, here’s a look at who’s running and a little more information about the executive tickets.

Katie Jordan and Alex Shockley

Current Vice President Katie Jordan headlines one presidential ticket alongside running mate and current Speaker of the Assembly and College of HHD Representative Alex Shockley. Jordan, a junior, served on Freshmen Council before being elected an At-Large Representative her sophomore year. Shockley, also a junior, served on Freshmen Council and was elected as the College of HHD Rep. his sophomore year, and also served as the Facilities Chair of the 10th Assembly.

Samantha Geisinger and Jorge Zurita-Coronado

Samantha Geisinger and Jorge Zurita-Coronado are also both juniors who started their envoy into UPUA as members of the Freshman Council. Headliner Geisinger is the current Eberly College of Science Rep as well as the 11th Assembly’s Academic Affairs Chair. She also served as the Eberly Rep her sophomore year. Zurita-Coronado has been an At-Large Rep for the last two years.

There are also 33 students running for the 20 available At-Large seats, which is up from only 22 who ran for the 20 seats last year. Additionally, there is one seat available for each academic college, though most colleges only have one student running.

At-Large Representatives

Alexander Frederick

Andrew George

Andrew Uhring

Anthony Stem

Anthony Zarzycki

Ben Cutler

Bhavin Shah

Brad Edwards

Brent Rice

Chris Chavez

Cody Heaton

Courtney Hummel

Fanta Conde

Fernando Mendez

Grant Flagler

Helia Hosseinpour

Isaac Will

Jake Springer

Johnna Purcell

Jordan Kalinowski

Julius Holbert

Katierose Epstein

Kyleigh Higie

Madisyn Lloyd

Reagan McCarthy

Robert Griggs

Sean Kyle Reilly

Sophie Haiman

Spencer Davis

Thomas Beeby

Tomas Sanchez

Tyler Akers

Zach Robinson

Academic Representatives

Agricultural Science

Bradley Garrett

Arts and Architecture

Andrew Ahr

Communication

Laura McKinney

Division of Undergraduate Studies

William Dunn

Education

Laney Coull

Earth & Mineral Sciences

Sam Anawalt

Peter Rinehart

Engineering

Grant Worley

Vansh Prabhu

Information Science and Technology

Chelsea Wood

Liberal Arts

Rachel Harrison

Schreyer Honors College

Nick Karafilis

Smeal College of Business

Daniel Terek

Mark Sideck

Nursing

George Samuel

Health and Human Development

**No candidates running