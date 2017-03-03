What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Spring Break

While some Nittany Lions choose to go on extravagant Spring Break trips, many simply make the trek home to save money and panic over potential jobs and internships. It could be worse though — at least you’re not in Philly.

If you’re one of the many students returning home to Pittsburgh, fear not — there’s still plenty of stuff going on in the Steel City to keep you entertained. If your spring break is going to be full of homework and studying, take a break and enjoy some of the relaxing and exciting events happening in Pittsburgh.

Treat Yourself To A Penguins Game

The Penguins will take on the Buffalo Sabres March 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the PPG Paints Arena. If you’re already feeling whistful about Penn State Hockey in Pegula, get your fix by watching the Stanley Cup Champions play in their home arena.

Go See A Concert

Casting Crowns, Danny Gokey, and Unspoken are performing at the PPG Paints Arena this Saturday. Likewise, Stage AE normally hosts a constant stream of fairly inexpensive concerts, so head over there to see some live music with your friends. You can find a full list of concerts for the venue here, as well as a complete list of concerts for the entire area here.

Get Cultured

Since you’ve been living in State College for most of the year, you probably haven’t explored some of the best resources Pittsburgh has to offer recently. Head over to the Andy Warhol Museum to take advantage of the $10 student admission fee. If you’re a fan of contemporary art, make the trip over to the Mattress Factory for some peace and quiet. If you’re looking for something more traditional, relive your elementary school field trip by heading over to the Carnegie Museum of Art.

Learn Some Local History

You’re probably familiar with larger history museums such as the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Heinz History Center, and the Fort Pitt Museum. However, lots of Yinzers ignore some local historical gems, like the Frick Art & Historical Center and Hartwood Acres Park and Mansion (which is located a few miles outside Pittsburgh). These more secluded places offer a look into the decadent lives of some of Pittsburgh’s most famous historical figures.

Hit The Town

As a college student, there’s probably no place you’ll feel more comfortable traveling to than the South Side. The neighborhood is home to more than 80 bars and pubs, so it’s pretty much the place to be for those who are 21 or older. If you’re still underage, you’ll probably need to head over to Pitt to find a party (our condolences).

Treat Yourself

If you’re looking to splurge a little, head over to either the Ross Park Mall or to the Waterworks. While the Ross Park Mall does offer an insane amount of high-end stores, the Waterworks has an outdoor setting and a huge cinema, which may be the move if the weather feels like spring next week.

Visit Local Landmarks

As always, you can visit some key Pittsburgh landmarks like Mount Washington, the Strip District, Schenely Park, Market Square, or Point State Park. These places — which are usually the most picturesque in Pittsburgh — are great destinations to kill an afternoon.

Did we miss anything? Leave a comment and tell us about your favorite spring break activity in Pittsburgh.