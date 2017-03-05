Garret Sickels Displays His Talents At The NFL Scouting Combine

Former Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels put his talents on display for teams earlier today at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 6-foot-3 Sickels is projected to go in the later rounds as he’s presumed to be more of a 3-4 standup defensive end who will be utilized mostly during passing situations.

Sickels posted a 4.90 in the 40-yard dash, had 20 reps on the bench press, 28 inches on the vertical jump, and 105 inches on his broad jump.

As a senior, Sickels had an impressive year by posting 47 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, and six sacks. He may not be used a lot in the run game, but his effectiveness as a pass-rusher is undeniable. His relentless motor was enough to help him lead the Big Ten in quarterback pressures with 43.

If the former U.S. Army All-American can show improvements in the run game he has the ability to mold himself into an every down defensive lineman with a specialty in rushing get the passer for an NFL team looking for help.

The NFL Draft begins April 27 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — just 85 miles away from his hometown of Red Bank, New Jersey.