Pat Chambers To Return As Penn State Basketball Coach Next Season

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour confirmed that men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers will return next season to lead the Nittany Lions for the 2017-18 campaign.

“Pat’s our coach and is going to continue to be our coach next year,” Barbour told StateCollege.com. “Pat and I will meet at the end of the season, as we do every year, to continue discussing how we can best provide support to the success of the program moving forward, but this week our focus is on helping the team prepare for the Big Ten Tournament.”

It will most likely be a make-or-break season for Chambers heading into his seventh year at Penn State when he’ll have a roster that’ll feature five seniors and the anticipated sophomore campaigns of the current trio of freshmen that had a solid first season suiting up in blue and white.

The Nittany Lions finished their regular season on a five-game losing streak after falling to Iowa 90-79 Sunday to give them a 6-12 Big Ten record and 14-17 overall record. However, the season isn’t quite over for Penn State as it will play on Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament as the No. 13 seed with its opponent to be determined.