Ticket Details Announced For 2017 Legends Classic In Barclays Center

Penn State men’s basketball will head to the Barclays Center next season for the Championship Rounds of the 11th annual Legends Classic Nov. 20-21. Ticket details were announced on Monday.

#PSUMBB part of 2017 @LegendsBBall field at @barclayscenter. ⬇️ https://t.co/KLgxy8Xi4B pic.twitter.com/KO3y7Khpz2 — Penn State Hoops (@PennStateMBB) March 6, 2017

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon via Ticketmaster or the American Express Box Office at the Barclays Center. Packages including seats for both days located in the Penn State block are $150. Fans can also call 1-800-NITTANY or look for tickets on the Penn State Account Manager.

Pat Chambers’ Nittany Lions will host a pair of regional round games in the BJC before traveling to New York to meet Pitt, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M. Pepperdine, Montana, Oral Roberts, and UC-Santa Barbara fill out the early-round field.

Sandy Barbour told StateCollege.com Sunday that Chambers will be back to coach the team next season. ESPN will broadcast all four games scheduled to be played in the home of the Brooklyn Nets.