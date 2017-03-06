You are at:»»»Ticket Details Announced For 2017 Legends Classic In Barclays Center

Ticket Details Announced For 2017 Legends Classic In Barclays Center

0
By on Athletics, News

Penn State men’s basketball will head to the Barclays Center next season for the Championship Rounds of the 11th annual Legends Classic Nov. 20-21. Ticket details were announced on Monday.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon via Ticketmaster or the American Express Box Office at the Barclays Center. Packages including seats for both days located in the Penn State block are $150. Fans can also call 1-800-NITTANY or look for tickets on the Penn State Account Manager.

Pat Chambers’ Nittany Lions will host a pair of regional round games in the BJC before traveling to New York to meet Pitt, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M. Pepperdine, Montana, Oral Roberts, and UC-Santa Barbara fill out the early-round field.

Sandy Barbour told StateCollege.com Sunday that Chambers will be back to coach the team next season. ESPN will broadcast all four games scheduled to be played in the home of the Brooklyn Nets.

 

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan Kasales is a townie who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. He's majoring in Journalism and has a passion for Spanish. Ethan's a lifelong Penn State football fan and loves talking all types of sports with whoever will listen. In the winter, when it's way too cold in Happy Valley to play golf, he teaches snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. If you ever want to learn how to ride, he'd love to teach you. Ethan enjoys whistling along to everything from Bruce Springsteen to Action Bronson. You can follow him @easyEKasales or email [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.