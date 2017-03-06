You are at:»»»Tony Carr Named To Big Ten All-Freshman Team

Tony Carr Named To Big Ten All-Freshman Team

0
By on Athletics, News

Penn State guard Tony Carr was the lone Nittany Lion honored by the Big Ten with his selection to the All-Freshman team by the conference.

The point guard joined Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook, Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, and Minnesota’s Amir Coffey on the All-Freshman team.

The Philadelphia native started in all 31 games this season, registering a team-high 13.2 points per game and 4.2 assists per game.

Toward the end of the season, coach Pat Chambers named Carr as a captain despite being in just his first season with the team. The young leader was always at the forefront in late game situations, being the go-to guy on the last possession of the game more often than not.

Carr is the first to land a spot on the All-Freshman team for Penn State since 2006.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a sophomore majoring in PR and a writer for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.