Tony Carr Named To Big Ten All-Freshman Team

Penn State guard Tony Carr was the lone Nittany Lion honored by the Big Ten with his selection to the All-Freshman team by the conference.

The Big Ten's All-Freshman team. So. Much. Talent. pic.twitter.com/DO0GVw7iaR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 6, 2017

The point guard joined Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook, Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, and Minnesota’s Amir Coffey on the All-Freshman team.

The Philadelphia native started in all 31 games this season, registering a team-high 13.2 points per game and 4.2 assists per game.

Toward the end of the season, coach Pat Chambers named Carr as a captain despite being in just his first season with the team. The young leader was always at the forefront in late game situations, being the go-to guy on the last possession of the game more often than not.

Carr is the first to land a spot on the All-Freshman team for Penn State since 2006.