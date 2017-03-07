Penn State Releases Statement On Executive Order Revisions

Following a revision to the executive order issued on Monday by President Donald Trump, Penn State released a statement regarding the “positive change” it represents, but also expressing its wariness for those still potentially impacted.

“While the modest relaxation this new order represents is a positive change, and we hope this order will be immediately less disruptive for our community, we remain concerned that it will still have an overall detrimental impact. Many in our community will still be anxious about its implications,” the university said in the release.

The new executive order, which will go into effect on Thursday, March 16, removed Iraq from the list of seven countries impacted by the travel ban. It also revised its policy on green card and visa holders from the six remaining countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — allowing active holders to enter the United States.

The university directs those with any questions or concerns to Penn State’s Office of Global Programs, 814-865-7681.

“[W]e will continue to fully support all members of our academic community, regardless of country of origin,” the released stated. “We recognize the tremendous value and contributions of our international students and scholars to our academic enterprise.”