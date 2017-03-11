Post Malone, Kirko Bangz Headline Spring Fest At Tussey Mountain

Kirko Bangz and Post Malone are coming to Happy Valley on Thursday, April 20 for Tussey Mountain’s Spring Fest 2017.

Tickets for the event start at $45 for general admission and $150 for VIP access. Kirko Bangz will take the Tussey Mountain Amphitheater stage at 8 p.m. while Post Malone goes on at 9 p.m. There’s an act still to be determined that will be on stage at 7 p.m.

Kirko Bangz, best known for his 2011 Billboard Hot 100 single “Drank In My Cup,” released his first EP last February, Playa Made.

Post Malone returns to the area after opening for Fetty Wap at the Bryce Jordan Center last February. With Billboard Hot 100 singles “Go Flex,” “Deja Vu,” and “Congratulations,” the 21-year-old Hip-Hop star is best known for his debut single “White Iverson.”