Brothers Osborne To Perform For SPA LateNight

Country music duo Brothers Osborne will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18 in Alumni Hall as part of SPA’s LateNight programming. If you’re a country fan, you might know siblings T.J. and John Osborne from their single “Stay a Little Longer.”

The Osborne brothers grew up in Deale, Maryland before they moved to Nashville to sign with EMI and record their debut album Pawn Shop. T.J. is known as the brother with the voice, while his older brother John is known as the family’s guitar “shredder,” according to a press release from SPA.

Brothers Osborne is known for singles like “Rum,” “21 Summer,” and “It Ain’t My Fault” in addition to “Stay a Little Longer.” The group has earned nominations for the Country Music Association (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM), and Grammy’s.

The duo won the Country Music Association’s Vocal Due of the Year in 2016. Students must show a valid Penn State ID to attend the performance Saturday.