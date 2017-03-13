Extensive Renovations For Beaver Stadium Announced In Facilities Master Plan

#107k strong will officially become a thing of the past.

Penn State Athletics announced today that it plans to reduce Beaver Stadium’s capacity to “around 100,000” as part of the facilities master plan that was announced earlier this morning. Aside from the facility itself, the plan is targeting the overall tailgating experience for fans going forward. There’s no exact timeline for the renovation yet.

Increased chairback seating and concession options and locations will also be major aspects of the plan — but the news that capacity will be left north of 100,000 means it still stands as one of the largest venues in the country. In addition to actual stadium renovations — the first since new scoreboards were added to the iconic structure — a new parking structure will be erected west of Beaver Stadium. The specific location of the structure is still being determined.

The timeline of events for planned renovations is still to be determined — the plan spans across 20-years, but we’ll update with a more concrete timeline as soon as information is received.

Athletic Director Sandy Barbour will elaborate on the plan at 3:30 p.m. at the Hintz Alumni Center.