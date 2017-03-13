Laverne Cox Postpones SPA Lecture

Laverne Cox has decided to postpone her scheduled lecture at Penn State as part of SPA’s Distinguished Speaker Series. The appearance was scheduled for March 28 at Eisenhower Auditorium. SPA says the lecture will “potentially be scheduled to a date later this academic school year.”

According to SPA’s press release, Cox postponed the event due to “upcoming projects and a busy filming schedule.” The organization said it is working closely with Cox’s management to find an alternative date. Ticket distribution will be reconfigured if and when a new date has been determined.