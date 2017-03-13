Midnight Clear In Effect Monday, Tuesday Nights For Snow Removal

To prepare for the winter storm expected Tuesday, the Office of Physical Plant will undergo its “Midnight Clear” snow removal protocol both Monday and Tuesday nights. Crews will work to remove snow on roads and sidewalks around campus during this time, so those who regularly park on campus may not be able to.

The first wave will begin Monday night at midnight and end at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The Midnight Clear will continue at midnight on Tuesday night and end at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Weather services range in predictions, but it’s safe to say we can probably expect at least six inches of snow in State College as part of a blizzard that will impact most of the Northeast.

During the Midnight Clear, parking is not permitted on certain lots on campus. Essentially, students may not park in any faculty/staff surface lots between midnight and 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night. Students with overnight parking passes on campus should stay parked in their allotted spots.

No parking will be permitted on the roof level of any parking deck. Additionally, three parking lots will be restricted for three hours starting at midnight on each night: Lot Red A, Lot Orange U, and Lot Orange O. To help you out, the university created a handy map of all parking lots that will remain available during the Midnight Clear process.