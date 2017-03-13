No. 15 Penn State Hockey’s Vince Pedrie Makes First-Team All-Big Ten

Sophomore Vince Pedrie received First-Team All-Big Ten honors today, cementing his place in program history as the second Nittany Lion to do so.

The prolific defenseman led all Big Ten defensemen in goals with seven on the season, and his 26 total points are second-best. Pedrie’s the first Penn State blue-liner to be named first-team, and Casey Bailey‘s the only Nittany Lion to ever receive the accolade. His 15 career goals tie Luke Juha’s all-time defenseman record.

Four other Nittany Lions join Pedrie in post-season honors. Senior captain David Goodwin, freshman phenom forward Denis Smirnov, and freshman goaltender Peyton Jones racked up honorable mentions. Goodwin, who became the first Penn State player to notch 100 points this season, finished eighth in the Big Ten with 13 assists and tied (with Smirnov!) for eighth in points with 21. Smirnov finished the season with the exact same stats — eight goals, 13 assists, and 21 points overall. Jones finished second in the conference with a 2.8336 goals against average and sixth with a .895 save percentage. The save percentage (and ranking) is better when you realize he faced many more shots than goalies who were splitting time.

Jones and Smirnov were also recognized as members of the All-Freshman team along with defenseman Kris Myllari. Myllari stepped up big when Kevin Kerr was benched with an injury towards the end of the season. His four goals and five assists led all Big Ten freshman defenders in points.