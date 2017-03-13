While You Were Away…

Tweet
While you were off enjoying Spring Break, you might’ve missed a few things back in Happy Valley. Here’s what happened over the course of the last week:
News
- Michael Black and Janet Engeman joined Donald Hahn in the State College mayoral race. Primaries are May 16.
- Jerry Sandusky was moved to a medium-security prison in Somerset.
- Katie Jordan and Samantha Geisinger are squaring off in the elections for UPUA’s 12th Assembly.
- Penn State released a statement on the revisions to President Trump’s travel ban.
- Marina Cotarelo, a graduate student in higher education and GPSA Vice President, announced that she will pursue a seat on the State College Borough Council.
- Post Malone and Kirko Bangz are coming to Happy Valley for Tussey Mountain’s Spring Fest on April 20.
Sports
- Penn State men’s basketball finished its season 15-18 after getting knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament in the second round by Michigan State.
- Sandy Barbour announced before the Big Ten Tournament that Pat Chambers will be back to coach the men’s basketball team next season regardless of this year’s results.
- Penn State men’s hockey got swept by Michigan and will meet the Wolverines again in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.
- Penn State wrestling finished second behind Ohio State at the Big Ten Championships and will have two top seeds among its contingent of nine wrestlers at the NCAA Championships this weekend.
- No. 3 Penn State men’s lacrosse matched a program-best 7-0 start to the season with wins over No. 8 Penn, Furman, and Harvard during the break.
- Chris Godwin made his name known ahead of this year’s draft with an incredible performance at the NFL Combine.
Photo By: Mary Frances Pillion
- Total: 0
- Tweeter