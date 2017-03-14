Join Penn State Alumni Organizations For Penn State Day At Knoebel’s

Don’t want to let that Spring Break fun to stop? Head to Knoebel’s Amusement Park on May 20 for Penn State Day.

Several Penn State alumni organizations are coming together to hold the eighth annual event, which last year saw a crowd of more than 500 that includes a performance by the Alumni Blue Band, an appearance by the Nittany Lion, and various prize raffles.

The day will kickoff at 11 a.m with a presentation by authors Thomas E. Range II and Roger L. Williams. They will discuss their book “Arcadia Postcard History Series: Penn State University,” a lunch will also be included.

There will be a books signing following the presentation. Range is co-author of two Blue Band focused books “The Penn State Blue Band: A Century of Pride and Precision” and “Into the Game: The Penn State Blue Band 1999-2009.” While Range and Williams’ both co-authored the book, “Penn State: Arcadia Postcard History Series: Penn State University,” which uses images of Penn State from as far back as 1859 to showcase the the history of campus and the changes throughout the years up until today.

Registration is required for the event and will begin at 10 a.m. on May 20 at Pavilion M. Tickets are available for $22.00, which includes lunch, and a $10 food/ride ticket. The cost for children four and under is $12 and will include lunch and a $10 food/ride ticket.

There will also be a “Lunch Only” ticket available for $12 and that does not include a food/ride ticket booklet. T-Shirts will also be available for $10 but must be ordered in advance by May 1. To register, please contact Patty Shoener, Penn State Schuylkill Alumni Relations and Stewardship Officer, at 570-385-6262 or via email [email protected].

The event will be put on by the Alumni Societies of Penn State Hazleton, Penn State Lehigh Valley, Penn State Schuylkill, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, and Penn State Worthington Scranton; and the Anthracite, Greater Binghamton, Greater Hazleton, Greater Scranton, Greater Susquehanna Valley, and Schuylkill Chapters of the Penn State Alumni Association.