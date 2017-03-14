Lady Lions To Play Ohio In WNIT Opening Round

Penn State women’s basketball faces Ohio (22-9) in the opening round of the 2017 WNIT on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions received an at-large bid to the tournament after finishing 19-10 and missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year. Penn State fell to Minnesota in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament last week.

The 64-team tournament is hosted at the home arenas of one of the two team’s competing. It won the tournament in 1998 and fell to Hofstra in 2010 during its second trip to the WNIT — currently with a 4-1 all-time record.

Should the Lady Lions advance, they would play sometime between March 18 and March 21 against either Fordham or Georgetown — who Penn State lost to earlier this season at the San Juan Shootout 69-42.

Tickets are available to the public starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. for $12 to $25. Students can get in free to the opening round game with their PSU ID.