You are at:»»»Overheard On Twitter: Snow Day

Overheard On Twitter: Snow Day

0
By on Student Life, Tomfoolery

In case you missed it, Penn State has a snow day Tuesday! For the first time since March of 2015, the university shut down all classes for the day and well, the students were pumped for their day off.

The Twitterverse blew up following the announcement, so we compiled the best tweets from last night:

Penn State actually canceling classes is nothing short of a miracle.

“Back in my day, we walked uphill both ways on Shortlidge to daylong in a foot of snow…” — Us, 20 years from now.

You could always take off Wednesday instead.

Can confirm.

If “What In Cancellation” isn’t in next year’s Line Dance, it’s just a missed opportunity for THON.

The wine rack at Sheetz was depleted minutes after the snow day was announced. “Extra” is the perfect word to describe Penn State students.

My question: Did she head south for Spring Break or was the weather still that beautiful here only a couple days ago?

Yep, the Twitterverse was actually going ~wild~.

Boy bye.

Some of us should just stick to blogging.

Photo By: Kevin Cacela | Onward State
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a sophomore majoring in PR and a writer for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.