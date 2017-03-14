Overheard On Twitter: Snow Day

In case you missed it, Penn State has a snow day Tuesday! For the first time since March of 2015, the university shut down all classes for the day and well, the students were pumped for their day off.

The Twitterverse blew up following the announcement, so we compiled the best tweets from last night:

PENN STATE SNOW DAY!!! MIRACLES DO HAPPEN❄️❄️❄️❄️ — Rachel Waite (@RacheyWaite) March 14, 2017

Penn State actually canceling classes is nothing short of a miracle.

A rare snow day ft. a bitter Penn State alum '06-'10 pic.twitter.com/t4GEyYn9o1 — Anna (@annnajoy) March 14, 2017

“Back in my day, we walked uphill both ways on Shortlidge to daylong in a foot of snow…” — Us, 20 years from now.

So if Penn State cancels classes for snow, but you don't have any classes on that day, did you really get a snow day? — Tim Culin-Couwels (@LegitTC25) March 14, 2017

You could always take off Wednesday instead.

Snow day at penn state? Clearly that means everyone getting hammered tonight & all day tomorrow #WeAre — Shan Kress (@shannonkress) March 14, 2017

Can confirm.

If “What In Cancellation” isn’t in next year’s Line Dance, it’s just a missed opportunity for THON.

Penn state has a snow day tomorrow but you guys all prob knew that cuz everyone at psu is extra as hell — Jacob Griffith (@LittleDude_51) March 14, 2017

The wine rack at Sheetz was depleted minutes after the snow day was announced. “Extra” is the perfect word to describe Penn State students.

Penn State has a snow day tomorrow (huge deal here since we never get off) and I’m peeling… something doesn’t make sense!? — Stacy Lynn (@StacyLynn907) March 14, 2017

My question: Did she head south for Spring Break or was the weather still that beautiful here only a couple days ago?

eating chocolate chips straight out of the bag b/c penn state gave us a snow day rules don't apply anymore — Emily 🍋 (@emolee96) March 14, 2017

Yep, the Twitterverse was actually going ~wild~.

@OnwardState booooooo I like my Tuesday class — Max Hamill (@MaxHamill) March 14, 2017

Boy bye.

@OnwardState fingers crossed for a repeat of the last snow day @lexshimko pic.twitter.com/2YuVoe8Jnf — Maggie DeWitt (@magglesdewitt) March 14, 2017

Some of us should just stick to blogging.