Penn State Bookstore initiative Offers Opportunity For Students

Do you have an innovation that would advance Penn State’s most pressing academic priorities? If so, consider applying to a new university-wide grant program launched by the Penn State Bookstore.

This program, in conjunction with the Bookstore’s $1.25 million philanthropic commitment, will award the Penn State community $825,000 in grants over the next five years.

“The Penn State Bookstore views itself as an integral part of the Penn State community,” Said Steve Falke, regional director of the Penn State Bookstore. “Through this grant program, we hope to deepen our partnership with the University and extend our commitment to the students and faculty we serve everyday.”

The primary focus of the program is to have a significant impact on the student and faculty life through small investments at University Park — to extend teaching and learning beyond the classroom through student and faculty engagement.

The Bookstore will award its first round of grants in February from the thousands of applications it accepted in the fall.

Here’s a list of a few of the following initiatives selected for funding:

Digital Week 2017 – College of Communications

FaceAge – Colleges of Arts and Architecture, Nursing, and Health and Human Development

Emergency Assistance Fund – Student Affairs

CIENT Library – Smeal College of Business

Libraries’ Open House – University Libraries

Don’t miss out on your chance to apply! Penn State Bookstore’s accepting applications for the next round of awards in May. Applicants must submit a full proposal to be considered; winning projects chosen by Falke and John Dietz, associate vice president of development, will receive up to $50,000 each. Keep in mind that capital or facilities projects will not be considered

Contact John Dietz a [email protected] at 814-865-0965.