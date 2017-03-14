We Want To Hear Your Best Penn State Snow Day Stories

Penn State State students know Happy Valley is no stranger to snow. And although an official snow day on campus is arguably pretty rare, every now and then Penn Staters wake up to some good news.

Winter storm Stella definitely isn’t the first time campus found itself buried under a blanket of heavy snow. In fact, in March of 1994, State College residents woke up to an astounding 26.6 inches of snow — the highest snowfall ever recorded in the area. If you’re lucky enough to have been in Happy Valley during a snow day or winter delay, you know the canceling of classes makes for some pretty awesome winter activities.

Whether your day off involved substituting HUB trays for sleds or a 50-person snowball fight on Old Main Lawn, we want to hear your craziest snow day stories. Both current students and alumni are welcome — click here to submit yours now.