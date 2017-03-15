Berkey Creamery Named One Of The Best Ice Cream Spots In The Country

The Berkey Creamery can add yet another title to its impressive list of accolades — Happy Valley’s beloved ice cream spot made Food & Wine’s list of top ice cream places in the country. It’s not the only university-run ice cream shop to make the cut, but it’s the only place in Pennsylvania that claimed this honor.

A State College hotspot since 1865, the Berkey Creamery has immensely grown in popularity nationwide. Its Penn State-themed flavors — fan favorites including Mint Nittany and Arboretum Breeze — and fresh taste (it only takes an average of four days to go from cow to cone) have enticed loyal customers and first-time Penn Staters alike.

Other awards on the Creamery’s list include a Top 21 ranking by Timeout New York, a Top 33 ranking by the folks at Thrillest, and even a visit from the TODAY Show for a National Ice Cream Month celebration. Of course, all of this proves what we already know — Creamery ice cream is the best of the best.

Not in State College but still want to enjoy some of this award-winning ice cream? You can purchase Creamery ice cream at several locations throughout Pennsylvania. If you’re an out-of-stater, you can order online and have it shipped to any of the 48 continental states.