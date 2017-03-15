You are at:»»Berkey Creamery Named One Of The Best Ice Cream Spots In The Country

Berkey Creamery Named One Of The Best Ice Cream Spots In The Country

By on News, Penn State

The Berkey Creamery can add yet another title to its impressive list of accolades — Happy Valley’s beloved ice cream spot made Food & Wine’s list of top ice cream places in the country. It’s not the only university-run ice cream shop to make the cut, but it’s the only place in Pennsylvania that claimed this honor.

A State College hotspot since 1865, the Berkey Creamery has immensely grown in popularity nationwide. Its Penn State-themed flavors — fan favorites including Mint Nittany and Arboretum Breeze — and fresh taste (it only takes an average of four days to go from cow to cone) have enticed loyal customers and first-time Penn Staters alike.

Other awards on the Creamery’s list include a Top 21 ranking by Timeout New York, a Top 33 ranking by the folks at Thrillest, and even a visit from the TODAY Show for a National Ice Cream Month celebration. Of course, all of this proves what we already know — Creamery ice cream is the best of the best.

Not in State College but still want to enjoy some of this award-winning ice cream? You can purchase Creamery ice cream at several locations throughout Pennsylvania. If you’re an out-of-stater, you can order online and have it shipped to any of the 48 continental states.

