General Motors Sustainability Director, Borough Council President To Visit Campus Sustainability Projects

The Director for Sustainability at General Motors, David Tulauskas, will visit campus on March 22 to check in on some projects sponsored by GM that promote sustainability.

At 10:30 a.m., Tulauskas will visit The MorningStar Solar Home, a 100% renewable-energy powered home on Penn State’s campus that produces all the energy needed for its operation. The completely self-sufficient house was initially conceptualized for the 2007 Washington D.C. Solar Decathlon. However, the home is still seen as a hallmark of environmental education at Penn State (tours are given at the house several times a week). At the time, every team received an electric car — Penn State’s still sits next to the house, charging in a solar powered car port donated by General Motors.

Tulauskas will speak with MorningStar students as well as those involved in Penn State Advanced Vehicle Team (PSU AVT), who are competing in the EcoCAR 3 competition which aims to convert a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro into a hybrid-electric vehicle.

Borough Council President Tom Daubert will also attend the event to speak with students about sustainability efforts in Centre County. From the Student Farm Club to the Morningstar House, Penn State students have proven their commitment to sustainability time and time again.