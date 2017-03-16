Live Blog: 2017 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Hello, Penn State wrestling fans! The Nittany Lions are at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis this weekend trying to grab their sixth NCAA title in seven years. Coming off an upset second place finish behind Ohio State at the Big Ten Championships two weeks ago, Cael Sanderson’s squad hopes to avenge the defeat and rise above its main competition — Oklahoma State and the Buckeyes.

We’ll have live updates throughout the NCAA Championships on this page, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more. Here’s the ESPN coverage information you’ll need and here are our keys to victory for the Nittany Lions.

Brackets

Update on the 125-pound weight class bracket: Nick Suriano withdrew on Wednesday with injury.