Penn State Arts & Architecture Hosts Adobe Creative Jam

Calling all members of the Penn State community — the Adobe Creative Cloud team invites you to join them for a Creative Jam this Friday, March 17th.

This two-part design experience promises both a demonstration as well as a celebration to our natural ability to be creative.

The evening will kick off with one hour presentations detailing the work of three local creative leaders. You can sit back and relax as they walk you through their personal creative process.

Meanwhile, in the next room, student design teams will be competing in the Creative Jam Tournament. This three hour design event consists of three categories: Graphic Design, Photography, and Motion Design; all of these students will be given a theme to create around. As soon as the presentations ends, these tournament participants will come on stage and share their creations with the entire audience.

You, along with the rest of the audience, gets to vote on each submission and ultimately decide on which team wins the People’s Choice Award. The Grand Prize winners will be decided by a group of judges.

Here’s a schedule of what to expect if you’re attending.

7:00 P.M — Doors open at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. Settle in and meet the creative community. There will be free soda and food available!

8:00 P.M — Creative Jam presentations begin. Illustrator Robert Generette III, freelance photographer Kristine Di Grigoli, and Motion Graphics designer Tony Romano will share their stories of how they became creative professionals.

9:00 P.M — Competitors from the Creative Jam Tournament come on stage to present their works. Audience and judges vote the winners of the People’s Choice Award and the Grand Prize Award.

9:30 P.M — The event concludes but stick around to meet the teams and socialize!

Admission is free for all — the Adobe Creative Cloud team welcomes you to join them for what they’re sure will be an inspiring experience.