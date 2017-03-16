Penn State Seeks Student Feedback On Housing Contract Process Redesign

Penn State Housing is planning a redesign of the housing contract lottery process and will hold a forum Friday from noon to 3 p.m. on the second floor of Findlay Commons to discuss ideas and hear feedback from students.

The current system is a multiple-phase process where students submit housing preferences in the fall and hear back through a number of rounds from late November to early January. They then have a week to accept or decline if they’re offered a contract for the upcoming year.

All incoming freshmen are guaranteed a housing contract.

Housing is working on redesign of Housing Contract Lottery Process – we need your input! Stop by Fri 3/17 noon-3, 2nd fl Findlay FREE FOOD! pic.twitter.com/XfegRF91Qj — Penn State Housing (@housingPSU) March 13, 2017

“On Friday, we will be gathering student input about the current process (what they like/do not like about the system, what influenced their choices, how roommates play into their decision making), and will be asking about thoughts for a redesign,” Penn State Housing Director of Ancillary Services Jennifer Garvin said via email.

A new plan isn’t yet set in stone, so the university hopes to hear feedback from the student community on its ideas to help shape a more student-friendly process for on-campus housing contracts after freshman year.

“Although we have some thoughts about what we can/cannot do with this project, student input will help guide us in the direction to match students’ preferences,” Garvin said.