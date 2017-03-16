Sections Of South Allen Street And Calder Way Closed For Water Valve Repair

Parts of downtown State College are closed on Thursday near the intersection of South Allen Street and Calder Way.

The State College Borough Water Authority will be performing emergency water valve repairs at the intersection of the two roads, which started at 8 a.m. Repairs will last throughout Thursday until the job is complete.

South Allen Street will be closed between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue, while Calder Way will be closed from Kelley Alley to Humes Alley.

Both roads are expected to reopen by Thursday at 5 p.m.