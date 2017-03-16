SPA To Have ‘Bus To Broadway’ March 25 For The Book Of Mormon

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past six years, you’ve probably heard of Broadway’s smash hit The Book of Mormon.

If you have any interest in checking the show out, never fear, for SPA Edventure’s committee is excited to present “Bus to Broadway.” The excursion will enable students with a valid Penn State University Park Student ID to take a bus to New York City on Saturday, March 25 to see the play.

The bus will leave promptly at 6:00 a.m. but the early departure is scheduled for good reason. Students will be given time before and after the show to explore the city and check out all of the sites the Big Apple has to offer.

Tickets will be on sale March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first floor of the HUB. Both the bus and show combined will cost $15, but cash is the only accepted form of payment. Student ID must be presented upon purchase as well.

For more information about the event, contact SPA’s Director of Finance and Edventures Chair, Khushboo Attarwala, at [email protected].