Terrence Samuel, Isaiah Washington Granted Release From Basketball Program

Pat Chambers is in need of depth at the guard position after two members of his team — Terrence Samuel and Isaiah Washington — were granted releases from their scholarships.

The departures don’t necessarily come as a surprise — Chambers leaned almost exclusively on his freshmen during the course of the season leaving few minutes to be had for either player. Samuel, once thought to be an impact addition after spending his freshman season on the 2013-14 National Championship-winning UConn Huskies squad. He saw his minutes steadily decrease as the year progressed and dealt with an illness that kept him out for a stretch of games. Once he returned healthy, Chambers kept Samuel on the bench. He finished his season averaging 3.9 points per game and will have a single year of eligibility remaining.

Isaiah Washington, a Williamsport, PA native, seemed to be on his way to carving a promising role-player niche in Chambers’ lineup after averaging 12.7 minutes per contest last year. 2016-17 saw his minutes plummet to five per game — prompting him to transfer elsewhere.

“We thank Isaiah and Terrence for their time at Penn State and wish them both well moving forward,” Chambers said in a press release.

It’s likely that the guard position will be a top priority for Chambers during this year’s recruiting cycle with Davis Zemgulis remaining as the team’s only other serviceable reserve guard.