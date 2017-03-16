UPUA Kicks Off Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week With Alumnae Panel Discussion

UPUA on Thursday will be kicking off its Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week with a panel discussion hosted by the Blue and White Society. The discussion will feature two Penn State alumnae — Melissa McCleery and Jasmine Enriquez — and will cover the progress made in sexual violence awareness and prevention and the necessary work moving forward.

Both McCleery and Enriquez have had unique experiences in their individual campaigns to stop sexual violence. McCleery, who graduated in 2015, is currently a fundraiser and political consultant with Rittenhouse Political Partners. She works on creating financial and political plans to elect minorities and woman candidates. When McCleery was a student, she was a campus activist and successfully got Penn State to update their sexual assault policies to be more progressive.

Enriquez, who graduated in 2013, is the founder of Only With Consent. First launched as a Penn State organization, Enriquez eventually turned her organization into a nonprofit. She’s collaborated with the Obama administration, Vice President Biden, and Lady Gaga to help stop sexual violence through consent and health education.

The panel discussion will take place at the Hintz Family Alumni Center from 6 PM to 7 PM.