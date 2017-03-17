PERMIAS Penn State Presents Annual Indonesian Cultural Night 2017 In Alumni Hall

PERMIAS Penn State, the Indonesian Student Association at Penn State, is presenting its annual gala event inside of the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall entitled “Indonesian Cultural Night 2017.

On Sunday from 6 to 10:30 p.m, Students can pay $7 while staff and faculty are required to pay $9 for a chance to be immersed into the story of the Indonesian Tigress: Cut Nyak Dhien. Chien is one of Indonesia’s most celebrated female heroes as she led the longest war against Dutch Colonialists in the late 19th century.

Guests will also have the chance to take part in various Indonesian traditional customs, browse through the gallery of unique artifacts, try out costumes, take pictures in the photo booth and enjoy a full-course Indonesian authentic dinner served by AkuSuka Indonesian Cuisine Restaurant. The menu includes a yellow rice package, seasoned chicken, sambal, gado-gado (peanut salad), martabak and much more.

To find out more about tickets, you can go here to fill out a ticket reservation form, or check out the Facebook event page for more general information on the event.