Et Tu, Micah Parsons? 2018 Penn State Commit Sets Recruiting World Ablaze

In William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, the character named Brutus betrays his good friend. Ironically, it’s also the name of Ohio State’s mascot and five-star Penn State commit Micah Parsons’ new dog.

Parsons, the nation’s third-ranked player and top defensive end in the 2018 recruiting class, tweeted out an image on Friday morning of the new puppy.

Welcome to the family BRUTUS ✊🏽📍 pic.twitter.com/fADWZRuu4a — #blessed⭐️MVP™ (@Micah_parsons23) March 17, 2017

BREAKING: Micah Parsons orders shamrock shake at McDonald's, leading to speculation he will commit to Notre Dame. — BNESPN (@bnespn) March 17, 2017

Parsons explained to Rivals.com that he thought Brutus was a “savage” name for his new dog and “doesn’t really have anything to do with Ohio State.” Other names considered were Hercules and Duke, but fans can rest assured that David Cutclliffe’s Blue Devils aren’t a threat to steal his verbal.

There has been speculation of Parsons’ wavering commitment and the division rival Buckeyes are believed to be a candidate to steal him before next February’s National Signing Day. In his interview with Rivals, Parsons did note that he does like Ohio State as a program.

In addition to the tweet becoming a trending topic on social media, two hours before Parsons posted it fellow commit Ricky Slade voiced a bit of chagrin about loyalty.

If you not 100% then we don't need/want you 🤷🏽‍♂️ — RS3⛏ (@TheSlade_Era) March 17, 2017

Although Parsons may truly like the name Brutus, this is only the latest example of a laundry list of recruiting head-scratchers from athletes across the nation. While it is sometimes hard to fully understand the mindset of a high school boy (been there done that), we do know two things: Nittany makes a great name for a cat and Brutus belongs in ENGL 129.