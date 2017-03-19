Lady Lions Cruise Past Fordham 70-51 In WNIT Second Round

Penn State (21-10, 9-7 Big Ten) cruised to a 70-51 victory over Fordham on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in the second round of the WNIT.

The Rams (22-12, 11-5 A-10) struggled from the field in the early going and couldn’t stop a trio of Penn State guards — Teniya Page, Amari Carter, and Sierra Moore — who all finished in double figures.

How It Happened

After a couple turnovers to start the game, Penn State found its groove and went on a 15-0 run to finish off the first quarter with a 17-4 lead.

Fordham just couldn’t get its offense going in the first half — shooting 19% from the field and hitting none of its 10 three-point attempts.

On the flip side, Penn State dominated on the offense end and it all started with its points from the transition game. The Lady Lions played coast-to-coast basketball, and jumped out to a 33-12 lead at the half led by 13 points from Teniya Page — her 15th-straight game in double figures.

The Lady Lions did what they needed to do in the first half and just needed to hold off the surging Rams in the final 20 minutes. Despite picking up its offensive production significantly, Fordham still didn’t have an answer for how to stop Penn State’s guards — three of which finished in double figures.

The Lady Lions will continue their season, moving on to the WNIT third round with a 70-51 victory over the Rams.

Player Of The Game

Teniya Page | Guard | Sophomore

The Lady Lions’ star put up her 14th 20+ point game of the season — finishing with 24 points — to propel Penn State forward in the postseason.

What’s Next

Penn State will host Virginia Tech in the third round of the WNIT on Thursday.