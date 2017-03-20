You are at:»»»Eight Bands To Battle For Movin’ On Opener Slot

Eight Bands To Battle For Movin’ On Opener Slot

Battle of the Bands is this weekend and Movin’ On just announced the lineup of bands competing for a spot at this year’s Movin’ On music festival to open for headliners like Two Door Cinema Club and All Time Low.

This year’s competition will feature:

  • Cinnamane
  • Glory Days
  • Kenny Sukitch
  • Mantra
  • Normal Face
  • The Bikes
  • Riz
  • Zach Wade & The Good Grief

Each act will have the opportunity to show the judges and the audience what they’re all about and prove themselves worthy of opening for Penn State’s annual student music festival. Graduate student Cecil Blutcher won last year’s Battle of the Bands after impressing the judges with his high energy and challenging lyrics.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and Battle of the Bands will begin at 9 p.m. in Alumni Hall. The winner of the competition will open for acts like Two Door Cinema Club and All Time Low.

