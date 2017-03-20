Music Monday: March Madness Pump Up Jams

March Madness is a phenomenon that takes the nation by storm from the second week of March until the first week of April. Although Happy Valley won’t be watching its own team this year, Penn Staters will undoubtedly participate in some game day festivities, as well as debate over which team will ultimately come out on top.

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, you’ve probably overheard some obsessive fans or caught wind of some tournament talk. No matter if you enjoy every second of it or despise it, viewing parties are always better with some great tunes to kick things off. Here’s your official March Madness pump up playlist.