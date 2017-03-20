Penn State Baseball Swept By Delaware This Weekend

It was not a successful weekend for Rob Cooper’s Diamond Lions (6-11) — losing all three games on the road against the Delaware Blue Hens, while getting outscored 19-1.

After the game on Friday was canceled, the two teams played a doubleheader on Saturday to open the three-game series and wrapped it up on Sunday.

How It Happened

Penn State’s starting pitcher Sal Biasi took the loss in game one, giving up one unearned run in his five-plus innings of action on the mound. The wheels fell off in the first game during the seventh inning when Tom Mullin and Taylor Lehman combined to give up five runs.

The Nittany Lions finally got on the board in the ninth inning when Nick Riotto singled home Joe Weisenseel to give Penn State its first and only run of the weekend. Delaware took game one of the doubleheader by a score of 6-1.

In game two, Penn State managed to only get three hits, leading to a 5-0 shutout in favor of the Blue Hens. Justin Hagenman took the loss, giving up two unearned runs in six innings. Hagenman was one of the lone bright spots for the Diamond Lions, striking out 10 in his appearance. Dakota Forsyth gave up three runs, including a two-run home run, in his inning pitched out of the bullpen.

On Sunday, Delaware completed the sweep over Penn State, winning game three 8-0. Cole Bartels was credited with the loss for the Nittany Lions, giving up one run through four innings pitched. The Nittany Lions were threatening to get on the board in the third inning with the bases loaded and two outs, but Braxton Giavedoni grounded out to short stop to end the inning. Kevin Milley got the win for the Blue Hens, tossing seven scoreless innings and giving up only three hits to Penn State.

What’s Next

Penn State returns to action on Tuesday when it takes on Bucknell at 6:30 p.m. at Medlar Field.