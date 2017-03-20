Pulitzer Prize Winner Sheryl WuDunn To Speak At Penn State

The first Asian-American journalist to win a Pulitzer Prize, Sheryl WuDunn, is holding a lecture at Penn State on March 20. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium.

WuDunn, along with her husband Nicholas D. Kristof, co-authored national bestseller Half The Sky. The nonfiction book was published in 2009 and focuses on turning oppression into opportunity for women worldwide. It specifically discusses education, maternal mortality, and prostitution among other pressing topics.

WuDunn has dedicated her life to advocating for women who are oppressed around the world. Besides her powerful writing, she is known for her TED talk, “Our Century’s Greatest Injustice.”

At Penn State, WuDunn will be speaking about issues impacting people around the world, but particularly those in China. She will emphasize the importance of finding connections regardless of location as well as talking from personal experience about the work she’s done and the impact it’s had on her life.

The event is sponsored by the Presidential Leadership Academy and funded by UPAC. It is free and open to the public.