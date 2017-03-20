State Champs, Don Broco To Perform In Alumni Hall

Pop punk band State Champs will perform in Alumni Hall at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6 with special guests English rock band Don Broco, courtesy of SPA.

State Champs has released three EPs and two full-length albums since their start in 2010. The Albany, New York group toured with All TIme Low and 5 Seconds of Summer in 2015. The band is made up founding members Tyler Slakowski (lead guitarist) and Derek DiScanio (lead singer), along with Tony Diaz (rhythm guitar), Ryan Scott Graham (bass), and Evan Ambrosio (drums).

Don Broco formed in 2008 in Bedford, England. The group is best known for albums like Priorities and Automatic. April 2017 will be the group’s first tour in the United States as they travel with State Champs. The group consists of Rob Damiani (lead vocals and electronics), Simon Delaney (guitar), Tom Doyle (bass) and Matt Donnelly (drums and vocals).

Doors for the event will open at 7:30 p.m. Don Broco will take the stage at 8 p.m. and State Champs will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. All attendees must have a valid Penn State student ID.