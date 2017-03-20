UHS To Hold Mumps Vaccine Clinic Thursday

After the recent mumps outbreak on campus, University Health Services will host a MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine clinic for students on Thursday, March 23. Of the 38 mumps cases UHS has investigated since January 29, 17 have been confirmed by lab tests.

It will cost students just $99 to receive the vaccine during the clinic, which will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Alumni Hall. All those who have not received the MMR vaccine or the second dose of the vaccine are strongly encouraged to attend.

Though two doses of the MMR vaccine generally provide immunity from the mumps, it does not guarantee protection. Students who want to get a third dose of the vaccine (to add additional protection and minimize the risk of contracting mumps) are also welcome to attend the clinic.

People are considered contagious three days before symptoms began until five days after the start of symptoms. Students should not engage in “activities where drinks are shared or where the virus can be passed through saliva exposure,” according to a press release from UHS.

Students can schedule an appointment for the clinic using MyUHS and should bring along a photo ID and health insurance information. If a student does not provide health insurance information, the $99 fee will be charged directly to the student’s bursar account.